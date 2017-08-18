FOOTBALL: Dragons cruise in Cathcart's debut

Jefferson High School couldn’t ask for a better beginning to the Gene Cathcart era than what they witnessed Friday night.
The Dragons routed Discovery High School of Region 6-AAAAAAA 43-0 with 143 total yards and three touchdowns by Colby Wood, and 71 total yards and a pair of touchdowns by Justin Cole.
“The kids played well,” Cathcart said. “Discovery is a much-improved team physically. They’ve done a great job in the weight room. Their coaches have done a tremendous job. I’m just very proud of our players and coaches of putting in a game plan, working hard, especially with the head and humidity last week.”
“I loved them when I was an assistant and I love them as a head coach, I’m just very proud to be with them. I told the players it’s an honor to walk the sideline with them,” he said.
Discovery (0-1, 0-0) opened the game with a long pass from a wide receiver for what should have been an 81-yard touchdown. Instead the receiver fell around 30 yards from the end zone.
That ended up being the best shot Discovery would have to score the rest of the night. The Titans could only muster 122 yards of offense the rest of the way.
“I tell them that what happens in the first quarter is never final or fatal,” he said. “It doesn’t mean the game is over so just continue on and fight the fight and that’s what they did. They did a great job keeping them out of the end zone, the defensive coaches had a great defensive plan.”
Jefferson’s (1-0, 0-0) first touchdown came midway through the first quarter on a 35-yard pass to Cole from Bryce Moore to cap off an 80-yard drive. The Dragons added another score in the first quarter with a one-yard run by Wood. The point after attempt was missed so Jefferson led 13-0.
They began to put the game away in the second quarter when Wood took a short pass from Moore 55 yards to the end zone. Garmon Randolph caught a pass from Moore in the back of the end zone for two points to extend the lead to 21-0.
Wood scored again on the Dragons’ following possession when he dove into the end zone to cap off a 16-yard run. After a bad snap on the PAT, Zac Corbin scrambled until he found Cole in the end zone for another two-point conversion.
Jefferson intercepted a pass soon after and Wood scored after just two plays to give Jefferson a 36-0 lead going into halftime.
The Dragons opened the second half with the ball and held on to it for nearly five minutes before Cole scored from three yards out to extend the lead to 43-0.
With a continuous clock in the fourth quarter, the Dragons sat on the ball to end the game with the shutout victory.
Wood rushed for 85 yards on 11 carries and caught three passes for 68 yards. Cole caught two passes for 46 yards and rushed four times for 25 yards.
Moore completed six of his 10 passes for 144 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Colby Clark added 47 yards on five carries at the quarterback position.
“The passing game was a point of emphasis in the off season and it was during our scrimmage the other day,” Cathcart said. “We were working on making sure we could protect, throw it and catch it. It showed for me tonight with some improvement. Hopefully that continues on. We have the most depth at receiver, tight end and running back since I’ve been here.”
