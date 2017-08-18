Football: Leopards fall to Jackson Co. in season opener

Two plays into the football season, the Banks County Leopards saw the football end up on the ground and possession gained by the Jackson County Panthers.
Five plays later, the Panthers were in the end zone for a touchdown; however, head coach Josh Shoemaker said his team “responded well” to the adversity that started the game as the Leopards held a 17-14 fourth-quarter lead. But, a 1-yard touchdown run by Jackson County’s Tyler Payne with 10:43 left in the game was the go-ahead score which downed the Leopards 21-17 in Jefferson.
The Leopards (0-1, 0-0 Region 8-AA) were led by Trevor Thomas’ 176 passing yards and one touchdown through the air. He also threw one interception.
Clayton Dykhouse rushed for 58 yards on 19 carries and one touchdown. He also caught four passes for 63 yards. Wide receiver Blake Segars caught two passes for 88 yards and a touchdown.
“We played OK in the first half, offensively,” Shoemaker said. “We left two touchdowns off the board and a missed field goal, so we probably left 17 points in the first half out there.
“Then, our defense plays their tails off in the second half and we’re on the short end of the field.”
The Panthers had six second-half possessions start in Banks County territory.
“I don’t care who you’re playing, Jackson County’s a good football team,” Shoemaker said. “They’re well-coached and so you can’t give a team like that the ball (six) times inside the 50 (yard line), and we were behind the sticks all the time.
“I just felt like we could never get anything going offensively in the second half. So, it kind of sunk us right there.”
After recovering a Leopards’ fumble on the second play from scrimmage, the Panthers wasted little time in making the most of their first possession as five Noah Venable runs for 46 yards gave the Panthers a 7-0 lead with 9:47 left in the opening quarter.
On the Panthers’ third possession, a personal-foul penalty was followed with a Grey Akins’ interception, which gave the Leopards a short field.
One play later, Dykhouse found the end zone to tie the game at 7-7 with 11:56 left in the first half.
The Leopards took a 10-7 lead with 5:45 left in the first half when Oscar Reyes connected on a 33-yard field goal. The score remained the same at halftime.
The Leopards stumbled to open the second half going three and out on the their first drive and fumbling on the first play of their second drive.
The fumble came after Segars intercepted Greg Akins’ pass.
The Panthers made most of getting an extra possession as Venable dove in from two yards away for his second touchdown of the game and the Panthers regained the lead 14-10 with 4:29 left in the third quarter.
The lead was short lived as the Leopards found the end zone on a 77-yard strike from Thomas to Segars to retake the lead at 17-14.
A bad punt on the next possession gave the Panthers great field position – the Leopards’ 33-yard line. Two first down runs by Akins setup Payne’s 1-yard plunge to take regain the lead at 21-17.
The Panthers’ defense forced two more punts and snagged an interception on the Leopards’ last drive to put the game away.
