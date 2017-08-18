Football: Panthers top Leopards in season opener

Last year’s game between Jackson County and Banks County was a last-possession thriller which saw the Panthers come out on top in Homer 21-16.
This year’s contest was equally as impressive, if not better, as the Panthers and Leopards traded the lead three times in the second half, and in the end a Tyler Payne 1-yard go-ahead touchdown with 10:43 left in the game gave the Panthers enough cushion to win the game 21-17.
The Panthers (1-0, 0-0 Region 8-AAA) were led by Noah Venable’s 160 rushing yards on 35 carries and two touchdowns.
“We knew it was going to be that kind of game,” head coach Brandon Worley said after the win. “I’m not saying it just because I’m from Banks County, I just know how tough those kids are.
“Banks County is a tough football team. They’re tough kids and they fight to the finish. They’ve got a great football team. Our kids had to fight some adversity.”
Some of the adversity included five fumbles, one of which was lost and an interception. Along with ball security, penalties stalled momentum of drives.
Despite the adversity, Worley said the kids “kept fighting.”
“That’s frustrating. We faced a lot of adversity,” he said, “but our kids kept grinding along and that’s what you have to do, because things are going to happen, just like they happen in life and you’ve got to keep pushing through it.”
After recovering a Leopards’ fumble on the second play from scrimmage, the Panthers wasted little time in making the most of their first possession as five Venable runs for 46 yards gave the Panthers a 7-0 lead with 9:47 left in the opening quarter.
On the Panthers’ third possession, a personal-foul penalty was followed with a Grey Akins’ interception, which gave the Leopards a short field. One play later, Banks County’s Clayton Dykhouse found the end zone to tie the game at 7-7 with 11:56 left in the first half.
The Leopards took a 10-7 lead with 5:45 left in the first half when Oscar Reyes connected on a 33-yard field goal. The score remained the same at halftime.
The second half started sloppy for the Panthers. A fumble on second-half kickoff put the Panthers on their own 10-yard line. After three plays, the ball was back to the Leopards.
On the second possession of the second half, three runs by Venable and a 24-yard catch-and-go from Akins to Braxton Johnson had the Panthers in manageable field position. But, a fumble and Leopard recovery ended the drive.
The Panthers’ defense then rose to the occasion, forcing a fumble on the Leopards’ first play. The offense rewarded the effort as Venable dove in from two yards away for his second touchdown of the game and the Panthers regained the lead 14-10 with 4:29 left in the third quarter.
The lead was short lived as the Leopards found the end zone on a 77-yard Trevor Thomas-to-Blake Segars connection to retake the lead at 17-14. The drive was two plays.
After forcing a bad punt on the Leopards’ next possession, the Panthers began at the opponent’s 33-yard line. Two first down runs by Akins setup Payne’s 1-yard plunge to take regain the lead at 21-17.
The Panthers’ defense forced two punts and snagged an interception on the Leopards’ last drive to put the game away.
