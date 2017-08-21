A man has been arrested in connection with a reported shooting Monday morning on Marion Drive off MLK in Jefferson.
Philip Bailey has been arrested by the Jefferson Police Department in the incident.
A woman was reportedly shot twice, but her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
A K-9 unit and helicopter were used in the search.
Details will be posted when available.
Shooting reported in Jefferson Monday morning
