Shooting reported in Jefferson Monday morning

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Monday, August 21. 2017
Updated: 11 hours ago
A man has been arrested in connection with a reported shooting Monday morning on Marion Drive off MLK in Jefferson.

Philip Bailey has been arrested by the Jefferson Police Department in the incident.

A woman was reportedly shot twice, but her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A K-9 unit and helicopter were used in the search.

Details will be posted when available.
