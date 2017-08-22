Dr. Keith Cudd (08-20-2017)

CORNELIA, GA - Dr. Keith Dwayne Cudd, 51 entered into rest Sunday, August 20, 2017, in a moment of peace, with his wife, Jennifer, of 29 years by his side.
Dr. Cudd was born in Elkin, N.C., the son of Vernon and Betty Cudd of Elkin, N.C. Dr. Cudd graduated from Elkin High School, was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, and had received his Doctorate in Theology from Carolina Baptist College. Dr. Cudd was also a former Dean and Teacher at Carolina Bible College in Concord, N.C., and served on the Board of Directors and as Treasurer of Macedonia World Baptist Missions in Hoschton, Ga. A Preacher for 30 years, he served as Pastor for three congregations: Christian Home Baptist Church Traphill, N.C., Unity Baptist Church Kannapolis, N.C., and, currently, "The Best Church in Georgia," Faith Baptist Church of Jefferson, Ga. For the past 13 years, he devoted his time and love to the congregation.
Dr. Cudd loved the outdoors and spent his free time outside working on his landscape and enjoying the creek with his wife, Jennifer. He also enjoyed reading and studying God's Word, time with great friends, and quality family time with his wife, sister, children and grandchildren.
Dr. Cudd was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Cudd; and sister, Kristie Mahan.
Survivors in addition to his mother include his wife, Jennifer Cudd, Cornelia; daughter, Nicole Tait (Nick), Jonesville, N.C.; son, Cameron Cudd (Andrea), Jonesville, N.C.; sister, Kelly Thompson (Jimmy), Elkin, N.C.; and three grandchildren, Nathan Tait, Paisley and Kinsley Cudd, and “Little Kiwi” on the way.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 26, at Faith Baptist Church with Dr. Scott Caudill and son-in-law Nick Tait officiating. Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 28, at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Ga. The family will receive friends Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at Faith Baptist Church.
Flowers wither away quickly. To help carry on Dr. Cudd's ministry, memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, P.O. Box 427, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
