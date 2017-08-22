Charles Jordan (08-20-17)

LAGRANGE - Charles Swayne Jordan, 74, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2017, at his residence.
Born in Banks County on December 3, 1942, he was the son of the late Hoyt D. Jordan and Ethel Jones Jordan. Mr. Jordan was retired from Eastern Airlines and was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church. He was also a former owner and operator of a pet grooming service. In his spare-time he enjoyed fishing. Mr. Jordan served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era.
Surviving are brothers, Harold Jordan, Sparta, Ga., Talmadge Jordan, Maysville, Richard Jordan, Lula, Dayle Jordan, Lula, and Stanley Jordan, Tignall; sisters, Wilma Sheridan, Lula, Bobbie Carpenter, Lula, Margaret Dooley, Warner Robins, Emily Perry, Commerce, Lavern Saxon, Lula, Gayle Wright, Bogart, and Elaine Fleming, Alto; special friend, Tom Byrd, LaGrange; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, at Rock Springs Baptist Church with the Rev. Swayne Cochran officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Pastor Derrick Howard officiating with full military honors provided by the Grant Reeves VFW Post #7720, Rabun County DAV Chapter 15 and Habersham County American Legion Post 84. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia, is in charge of arrangements.
