NICHOLSON - Heather Elaine Propes, 30, went to be with her Heavenly Father, Friday, August 18, 2017.
Mrs. Propes was born in Commerce, the daughter of Rick and Elaine Brown Coile of Nicholson. Mrs. Propes was a homemaker and a member of New Harmony Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Leonard and Gertrelle Brown and Curtis and Rachael Coile.
Survivors addition to her parents, include her husband, William Propes, Nicholson; daughter, Haley Coile, Nicholson; sister, Wendy Ferris (Bill), Dawsonville; brother, Russell Coile (Megan), Crawford; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, August 23, at New Harmony Baptist Church with the Revs. Kenneth Dillard and Andy Edwards officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an account that has been set up in memory of Heather Coile Propes to benefit her daughter, Haley Coile, at Habersham Federal Credit Union, P.O. Box 563, Homer, GA 30547.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Heather Elaine Propes (08-18-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry