BOE lowers millage rate

The Banks County Board of Education took final action at its August meeting to lower the millage rate. The BOE had earlier given tentative approval to lowering the millage rate.
The millage rate approved is 15.135, a decrease from the current rate of 15.570.
The BOE is able to decrease the millage rate because of the tax digest going up 5.8 percent. It had gone down the past eight years.
In other action at the meeting, the BOE approved the following:
•hiring Susan Cooley, paraprofessional; and Melissa Payne, custodian.
•accepting the retirement of Sam Mayfield, custodian.
•approved the class size waiver for the 2017-2018 school year.
•approved the salary schedule for the 2017-2018 school year.
