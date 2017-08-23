WINDER - Larry Joe Kellum, 50, passed away Monday, August 21, 2017.
He was an avid outdoorsman loving to fish and hunt or even just be on his tractor cutting grass. Larry was preceded in death by his brother, David Kellum.
Survivors include his daughters, Casey Kellum, Winder, and Brittany Kellum, Athens; and his parents, Delmer and Barbara Lamb Kellum, Winder.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 23, from 6 until 9 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Winder. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 24, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Hal Tapp officiating. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Larry Kellum (08-21-17)
