Auburn Police Department could get new K-9

The Auburn Police Department could soon have a K-9 patrol dog.
At its meeting on August 17, Auburn City Council received information on the K-9 program and policy.
Sgt. Jeff Scott and Lt. Chris Hodge talked to council about the program and its cost for the city. Donations, including the donation of a patrol dog, have been made to help with the program. The total cost to the city would be $2,620.
This includes training canine certification, vehicle decals, K-9 tracking software, cage/insert and heat monitoring system for the K-9 vehicle.
Scott trains K-9s and has a variety of contacts dealing with the support of police K-9 patrol dogs. Several of his contacts have generously offered to assist the city in support of an Auburn PD K-9 program.
A proposed amended police operations manual adding a Canine Program policy to patrol functions was also presented to the council for consideration.
The canine policy outlines items such as: procedures, uses, request for use of the canine, use outside the city, requirements for department canine handler, conduct in the presence of patrol dogs, canine handler rules, training of canine/handler, sanitary precautions/safety, retirement of canine, etc.
Several council members voiced concern with how the police department’s previous canine was used outside the city.
The policy states all requests for use of the patrol dog from outside agencies must be directed to the Patrol Commander, CID Commander or Chief of Police. The K-9 will be used to handle city issues first and foremost, Scott stated.
There had reportedly been an issue with the department’s previous K-9 being on loan to another agency when it was needed inside the city.
The new K-9 will be used for: narcotics detection — marijuana, cocaine (including crack cocaine), methamphetamine and heroin; tracking; building searches; vehicle searches; criminal apprehension; officer protection; crowd control (riot); and when authorized by the chief of police or his designee.
Council will vote on this at the monthly council meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, in the council chambers.
