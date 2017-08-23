Municipal election qualifying continues

Qualifying for the Nov. 7 municipal elections in Barrow County began Monday and continues through Friday. City and town council seats are up for grabs in Auburn, Bethlehem, Carl, Statham and Winder.
•In Auburn, incumbent City Council members Robert L. Vogel III and Bill Ackworth had filed to run for re-election. No challengers had filed as of the close of business Tuesday. Qualifying runs through Thursday, Aug. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Auburn City Hall, 1369 Fourth Ave. The qualifying fee for each seat is $144.
•In Bethlehem, incumbent Councilman Tommy Buchanan (Post 5) was the only person to file as of the close of business Tuesday. Councilmen Tommy Parten (Post 1) and Joe Price (Post 3) are also up for re-election. Qualifying runs through Friday, Aug. 25, at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall, 750 Manger Ave. The qualifying fee for each post is $22.50.
•Qualifying for the mayoral and council elections in Carl began Tuesday and runs through Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day at City Hall, 1690 Carl Bethlehem Road.
•In Statham, incumbent Councilwoman Betty Lyle was the only person to file as of the close of business Tuesday. In addition to Lyle, council members Gayle Steed and David Huth are up for re-election in the citywide seats. Qualifying runs through Friday, Aug. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at City Hall, 327 Jefferson St.
•In Winder, council members Sonny Morris (Ward 1), Ridley “J.R.” Parrish (Ward 3) and Bob Dixon (at-large) all filed for re-election. Jimmy Terrell filed to challenge Parrish while Chris Akins and Todd Saxton filed to challenge Dixon. Qualifying runs through noon Friday, Aug. 25, at the Barrow County Elections Office, 233 East Broad St., Winder.
The qualifying fee for each seat is $180.
See full coverage of the qualifying period in the Aug. 30 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
