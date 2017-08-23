Commerce council members face opposition

All three Commerce City Council members and one of the two board of education incumbents qualified for re-election Monday.
Two of the council members also drew opposition, including one familiar candidate.
Keith Burchett, Archie Chaney and Donald Wilson qualified to run again.
Nathan Anderson, Dist. 1 on the BOE also qualified.
Eric Gatheright will run against Chaney and former council member Darren Owensby qualified to seek the Ward 2 seat against Wilson. Owensby and Wilson have run against each other twice before.
Also on the ballot for November is the Dist. 2 seat on the BOE. Kyle Moore is the incumbent in that spot.
Qualifying for the Nov. 7 city election will close on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Updates will be posted.
