Mayor, council seats challenged

There will be at least four city elections in Jackson County on Nov. 7.
As of Tuesday afternoon, two people have qualified for the Jefferson mayor seat, both Commerce City Council seats and a Braselton Town Council seat.
In the Jefferson mayor race, incumbent Roy Plott will face Steve Quinn.
In Braselton, Robert Clark and Hardy Johnson have both qualified for the District 4 seat. Incumbent Rhonda Stites had not qualified as of Tuesday afternoon.
In Commerce, Eric Gatheright will challenge Archie D. Chaney for the city council Ward 1 seat. And Darren Owensby will challenge incumbent Donald Wilson for the Ward 2 seat.
Elsewhere in the county, only incumbents have qualified.
Qualifying continues through Wednesday for most cities in Jackson County, except for Nicholson which ends on Friday. Updates will be posted.
