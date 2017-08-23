Man charged after shots fired in dispute

A man was charged for aggravated assault after he shot a woman on the butt during a dispute.
Richard Bryan Little, 61, 1903 B. Whitfield Road, Jefferson, faces charges of aggravated assault-Family Violence Act and reckless conduct-FVA.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a B. Whitfield Road residence for a domestic dispute with shots fired.
The alleged victim said she got into an argument with Little over some property that she came to the residence to retrieve. She said Little was intoxicated and shot her on the butt with a pistol during the dispute.
The woman and a juvenile said Little threatened to kill them and he fired a shot. He allegedly fired a second round, striking the floor.
Little was arrested and officers found a small revolver in his pocket along with a pocket knife. The gun had three live rounds of ammunition.
Officers took photos of the victim’s shorts and said she didn’t appear to be injured. A female officer later photographed the woman’s injury.
See more arrests in the Aug. 23 issue of The Jackson Herald.
