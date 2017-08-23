Cross Country: Leopards, Lady Leopards start season this Saturday

Wednesday, August 23. 2017
In 2016, the Banks County High School boys’ cross country team finished second in Class AA.
The expectation coming into the 2017 season is to compete in every race the team competes in, and coming off the runner-up finish, the boys’ team isn’t lacking in confidence with their abilities to “peak” at the right “moments,” head coach Will Foster said.


“We do think the team has a legitimate shot at the state title,” Foster said. “We return four of our top five from the state meet last year and five of our top seven runners.”
Some of the returning runners include Seth Ledford, Hunter Cochran, Jimmy Cochran and Griffin Stephens. They are also the team leaders.
“They set the standards and keep the expectations high for the rest of the team,” Foster explained. “They will be the runners we depend on to score low consistently.”
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
