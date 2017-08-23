Football: Leopards, Tigers battle on Friday

Last week, the Banks County Leopards opened the season on the road at Jackson County.
Like last year’s game, it went right down to the fourth quarter where the Leopards fell 21-17.
This week, the Leopards will host their first home game of 2017, welcoming a familiar face. In fact, the two schools are separated by less than 10 miles. That team is the Commerce Tigers.
The Leopards (0-1, 0-0 Region 8-AA) look to avoid a second-straight 0-2 start. Last season in Commerce, the Leopards fell to the Tigers 43-0.
“I always tell people we’re excited for (the rivalry), we’re excited to get to play (Commerce),” head coach Josh Shoemaker said. “Coach (Michael) Brown and I are good friends.
“I respect him and his program a whole lot. We look forward to a good ball game. Should be a big crowd over here in Homer and building back off of last week to this week. We look at it as a chance to get more grass time and more experience.”
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
