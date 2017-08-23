With his team coming off an exciting win over highly-touted Clarke Central in its season opener last week, Winder-Barrow coach Heath Webb said the biggest thing the Bulldoggs will have to guard against this week at Walnut Grove is overconfidence.
“We played really well and beat a good team,” Webb said of the 35-28 victory against Clarke Central. “But that doesn’t mean a whole lot if we don’t use it the right way. We have to make sure we take care of Walnut Grove now.
“If we’re still looking back and still celebrating about Clarke Central, we’ll get beat Friday.”
The Bulldoggs will be vying for their first 2-0 start since 2007 when they visit Walnut Grove for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday in Loganville.
The Warriors, who will be playing their first game of the season, are a bit of a mystery at the moment, Webb said. He pointed to the fact that the Warriors lost several key players off last year’s team, which went 4-7 and reached the first round of the GHSA Class AAAAA playoffs.
“We’ve really only had a little bit of film from their scrimmage to go by and we’ve looked a lot at last year’s game to try to prepare,” said Webb, whose Bulldoggs steamrolled Walnut Grove 41-7 a year ago. “I think it’ll be a lot similar to what we saw a year ago. They’ll run out of a spread offense with a four-man front on defense. But we just don’t know a whole lot beyond that. They’re breaking in a bunch of new starters and it’s kind of hard to gauge them.
“We’ll approach it in a similar way to how we approached our scrimmage (against Flowery Branch). We’re going to take care of ourselves and try to go out there and do what we’re supposed to do.”
See the full story in the Aug. 23 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Football: Bulldoggs go for first 2-0 start in 10 years at Walnut Grove
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry