Football: Wildcats aim for strong start in opener at River Ridge

Apalachee has had an extra week between its preseason scrimmage and regular-season opener Friday at River Ridge to try and correct the mistakes Wildcats coach Steve Sims and his staff saw when they lined up against Dunwoody two weeks ago.
The main areas of focus have been red-zone offense — the Wildcats failed to score twice when they had the ball inside Dunwoody’s 5-yard-line — and guarding against big plays after Dunwoody scored on a pair of quarterback touchdown runs and a touchdown pass, all from 33 yards out and greater.
“We’ve got to take better care of the football and cash it in when we get the ball down there deep, and when we’re on defense, we’ve got to make teams earn everything,” Sims said.
“We’ve had a lot of corrections to make. We’ve worked a good bit on special teams and worked on River Ridge a little bit last week, too. This week is about finalizing and tweaking our game plan wherever it needs to be in order to go over there and be successful.”
If the Wildcats want to win their season opener for the first time since 2012, they’ll have to do so on the road when they take on River Ridge at 7:30 p.m. in Woodstock.
The Knights (1-0), a GHSA Region 6-AAAAAA program, are coming off a 35-14 win over Woodland, Cartersville in their season opener last week. They beat the Wildcats, a Region 8-AAAAAA team, 27-14 a year ago.
See the full story in the Aug. 23 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
