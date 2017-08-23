Winder-Barrow High School junior girls cross country runner Kacie Wilson won the Loganville Christian Academy Invitational Aug. 19, posting a time of 21:31.98, 12 seconds ahead of runner-up Julia Del Bosque from Holy Spirit Prep.
The Lady Bulldoggs finished fourth overall out of 16 teams at the meet, behind Heritage High School, Trinity Christian, Sharpsburg and Loganville. Junior Haeden Fura (14th, 23:55.93) and senior Sarah-Grace Weatherford (15th, 24:04.55) also placed in the top 20 out of the 75-runner field.
Apalachee’s girls finished fifth overall and were led by senior Molly Silva, who was 10th place with a time of 23:46.09.
On the boys side, Winder-Barrow finished fourth overall, behind Trinity Christian, Loganville and Morgan County, and was led by senior Jake Martinez, who took seventh place with a time of 18.47.84. Senior Cody Boles (19:25.35) finished 17th and sophomore Mason Ayer (19:35.34) finished 20th.
Apalachee was led by sophomore Kevin Ellington, who finished 10th (18.58.45).
Trinity’s Hans Troyer won the boys race, posting a time of 17:22.09.
Winder-Barrow’s teams will be in action again Saturday in the North Georgia Championships at Lamar Murphy Park in Jefferson.
Apalachee’s teams return to action Sept. 2 at the Jekyll Island Invitational.
