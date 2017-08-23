BOC nixes Hwy. 53 warehouse; project could move to Braselton for approval

Growing public pressure against additional large warehouses in Jackson County may soon see another round of debate in the West Jackson area.
An ongoing fight over a proposed 1 million square foot warehouse on Hwy. 53 could move to the Braselton Town Council for resolution after the county government denied two special use permits for the project.
The request for the special use permits for a project at 6275 Hwy. 53, Braselton, was nixed in a 3-2 vote Monday by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners. The BOC had tabled the vote from July.
Voting to deny the two special use permits were commissioners Ralph Richardson, Marty Seagraves and Chas Hardy. Chairman Tom Crow and commissioner Jim Hix voted not to deny the request.
But during Monday night’s debate over the request, a spokesman for Ridgeline Property Group admitted that there had been some discussion about having the property annexed into the Town of Braselton.
“I want to work through Jackson County, that’s my original intent,” said developer Mike Gray when asked by Richardson about a potential annexation into Braselton.
The proposed project is currently in unincorporated Jackson County and is regulated by a special overlay district that puts additional restrictions on development in the area.
“I expected there would be some flexibility in the overlay district when it came to this because of the history of the site,” Gray said. “I was actually persuaded to go ahead and file an application (for annexation) with the city on behalf of the landowner and their attorney with the knowledge that I could withdraw that application.”
Gray said he had met once with Braselton staff members about the project.
“They did say they would support the project as a staff,” Gray said.
But commissioner Richardson, who is married to Braselton councilmember Becky Richardson, indicated the city might not be amenable to the project, saying there may not be an appetite for another large warehouse in the town.
“In my conversations with some of the Braselton elected officials — I’m close to a few of them — I understand there still isn’t an appetite for a million-footer (building). I’ve been led to believe over the weekend there still isn’t an appetite for another million square foot warehouse. Maybe we’re getting conflicting information.”
Gray said he couldn’t speculate on how the city would vote on the project, but that Braselton’s staff was supportive.
See the full story in the Aug. 23 issue of The Braselton News.
