Two qualify for Braselton council seat

There will be at least one election in the Town of Braselton on Nov. 7.
As of Tuesday afternoon, two people have qualified for the Braselton Town Council District 4 seat currently held by Rhonda Stites.
Hardy Johnson and Robert Clark have both qualified for that seat.
Both mayor Bill Orr and incumbent District 2 council member Peggy Slappey have also qualified.
In Hoschton, council member Tracy Jordan has qualified.
Qualifying continues through Wednesday in both Braselton and Hoschton. Updates will be posted.
