Softball: Lady Leopards off to 5-1 start in ‘17

The Banks County High School softball team continues to be off to a torrid start in 2017.
Even though it suffered its first loss of the season last week to Jefferson High School, the Lady Leopards’ 5-1 start to this season is way ahead of 2016’s 2-4 start.
The latest victory came Monday at home over Franklin County, 2-0. With the win, the Lady Leopards are only three wins away from matching their 2016 win total of eight.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
