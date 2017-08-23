FOOTBALL: Panthers look for cleaner play

Jackson County has enjoyed a pair of successful Fridays — a scrimmage win over Prince Avenue on Aug. 11 and a victory over Banks County on Aug. 18 — but victories haven’t equated to complete performances.

The Panthers (1-0) hope that changes this Friday when they travel to face non-region foe and border-county rival Madison County.
“There’s definitely some excitement,” coach Brandon Worley said. “They obviously know they’ve got a lot to work on … They’re excited. They found a way to win, but they understand that if they don’t fix a lot of issues, then we’re going to struggle in some other games this year, too.”
As for this Friday’s opponent, Jackson County is looking to avenge a 42-12 loss to the Class 4A Red Raiders last year.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 23 edition of The Jackson Herald.
