FOOTBALL: Dragons set for Atlanta road trip

Jefferson won its season opener without issue and now looks to pass a road test down in Atlanta.
The Dragons (1-0) will travel to Riverwood on Friday to take on a playoff team in Class 5A from last year.
This is the Raiders’ season opener.
“Obviously, they haven’t played a game yet,” Cathcart said. “They had a scrimmage. In some ways that’s an advantage for us having gotten on the field and played a live game.”
Then again, Riverwood, under new coach Mark Myers, has the advantage of having not showed its hand yet, Cathcart points out.
“We’re not sure exactly what they’re going to end up giving us,” he said.
What Cathcart said he does know is that Riverwood possesses a wealth of team speed on defense.
The Class 5A Raiders run a similar defensive scheme to Jefferson’s season-opponent, Discovery, with a heavy dose of blitz. Riverwood will feature one of the better secondaries the Dragons will see this year.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 23 edition of The Jackson Herald.
