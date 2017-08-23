Jackson County is in search of more steady play after a pair of losses last week.
The Panthers fell to Tallulah Falls (26-24, 9-25, 22-25) and East Hall (21-25, 25-23, 13-25) on the road Thursday.
“As a team, we are looking to have more consistent play,” coach Ron Fowler said. “We had streaks of anywhere from 5-8 points only to give them right back. East Hall and Tallulah Falls are good teams and we cannot make the mistakes we did against them and expect to win. We also did not capitalize on their mistakes the way we needed to.”
Jessica Streuer led Jackson County with eight kills, 20 digs and 27 assists in the two matches. Kylee Zimmer racked up 31 digs and Taylor Roland finished with 13 kills.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 23 edition of The Jackson Herald.
VOLLEYBALL: Panther coach looking for consistency
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry