The East Jackson Lady Eagle volleyball team continued its great start to 2017 by picking up wins over Chestatee (25-22, 25-17) and Madison County (25-21, 25-19, 25-19) and adding a second-place finish in the first-ever “Eagle Bash” last Saturday.
Head coach Kortney Kurtz attributed the strong play to introducing new plays before last week’s matchups. The plays made a “huge” difference in the team’s play, she said.
“When we saw these plays scoring points, it made us excited knowing that the girls were executing new ideas and were learning more about the game,” Kurtz said.
The Lady Eagles have lost twice this season. Both came last week to Lakeview Academy on Tuesday (25-19, 25-14) and in the championship game of the “Eagle Bash” (25-18, 25-16).
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 23 edition of The Jackson Herald.
VOLLEYBALL: Eagles finish second at tourney
