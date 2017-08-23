CROSS COUNTRY: Hall-of-fame coach leading Jefferson runners

Jefferson landed a hall of fame track-and-field coach with its hire of Brady Sigler but will benefit from his expertise in cross country, too.
Sigler has taken over as head coach of that program and said he’s excited to build on an already strong foundation at Jefferson, which finished sixth (boys) and 11th (girls) at state last year.
“It’s been a really strong program for a long time under (former coach) Katie Sellers … So I really feel like we’re just inheriting something and trying to make it better but we’re inheriting something that was already really good,” said Sigler, who last coached cross country at North Oconee.
Sigler — a member of the Georgia Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association Hall of Fame — takes over a boys’ team that returns just one runner in its top five, Derek Hildebrand. But the new coach expresses plenty of optimism for the team’s prospects this fall.
“Our boys, I think, are going to exceed expectations,” Sigler said.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 23 edition of The Jackson Herald.
