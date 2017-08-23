CROSS COUNTRY: JCCHS boys faster, deeper than last year’s top 10 squad

Jackson County boys’ cross-country coach Matt King delivered a top-10 finish in the first season and his second season could yield an even faster team.
The team is already ahead of last year’s pace at this point in the year with the team’s first meet ahead Saturday.
“We got in a much better summer than last year and are running much better at this point,” King said. “We are all healthy and ready for the start of racing. Based on our training and time trial we are faster with more depth than last year. Currently, we have several who look like they are going to have a solid improvement over last year.”
The Panthers essentially feature a pair of co-No. 1 runners with Russell Hendley and Dawson Miller. Both have PRs in the low 18s.
“We are lucky where we have two top runners with Russell and Dawson, and either one can lead the team,” King said.
Others returning with experience are Eli Griffeth, Cody Ellis and Armando Gonzalez. Newcomers Jon Gregor, Dino Kalac and Kyle Bryce could also make an impact.
Jackson County placed third in the region last year, finishing behind Morgan County and state champion East Jackson. King said the region still runs through the rival Eagles, while Hart County and Morgan County return front runners and depth.
Four Region 8-AAA boys teams finished in the top 15 of Class 3A last year.
“The region will be tough as usual, and we hope to get into the mix and see what we can do,” King said.
GIRLS
The girls’ team, which took 12th in Class 3A a year ago, returns Jaycie Ponce, who owns a 22:18.22 PR. Hayden Ponce, Maddie Mierzejewski, Bailey Richards and Morgan McCall also return from a team that finished third in Region 8-AAA last year.
For the rest of this story see the Aug. 23 edition of The Jackson Herald.
