SOFTBALL: Panthers off to 3-3 start under new coach

Summer practices and preseason scrimmages had only told Chad Brannon so much.
But now the new Jackson County softball coach has seen his team test its mettle in a half-dozen games against quality opponents.
Jackson County went 3-3 in the season-opening Hawk-Bulldog Tournament last week, beating Flowery Branch (4-0), Harris County (3-0) and North Hall (7-6), while losing to Dacula (7-6), Oconee County (6-1) and Walnut Grove (6-4).
“We hung with some of the best teams in the state this past week,” Brannon said.
The Panthers lost catcher Joni Lott early against Flowery Branch but managed to play .500 softball in the tournament.
“Our kids really stepped up in the face of adversity,” Brannon said. “The offseason can be tough because it is often hard to tell what the team will really be about. Playing some tough opponents in August will help us in September for our region push.”
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 23 edition of The Jackson Herald.
