SOFTBALL: Dragons start slow, but ‘playing better softball’

Jefferson coach Kacie Bostwick’s team is off to a 1-4 start but sees signs that the team might be turning a corner.
The Dragons routed previously unbeaten Banks County 7-1 on Thursday and then dropped a close 2-1 game with Class 7A Peachtree Ridge on Monday. Emily Perrin allowed just one run and four hits in six innings, striking out nine in the loss.
“I do believe we are playing better softball,” Bostwick said. “Some positives we came away with after the Peachtree Ridge loss include a solid pitching performance from Emily Perrin. We also had some clutch at bats by Kennedy Horn and Alisyn Ferrel, who had an opportunity to pinch hit for us late in the game.”
Peachtree Ridge led 2-0 until the bottom of the seventh when Ferrel drove home the Dragons’ lone run.
“Our hitting has to continue to improve, especially considering our pitchers are going to give us a chance to be in every game we play,” Bostwick said.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 23 edition of The Jackson Herald.
