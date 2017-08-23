William Orr Sr. (08-21-17)

William J. Orr Sr. (Bill) passed away Monday, August 21st, 2017, at his residence in Georgetown, Texas.
Bill was born in Chattanooga Tenn. on March 25, 1933. His parents moved to Nicholson, Ga. when he was a small child to help his mother's parents with their general store and Texaco station. Growing up just outside of Athens, he was accepted into the University of Georgia, where he met his future wife Charlotte Ray. At UGA Bill was a member of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. Shortly after college he was inducted into the United States Army and given an all-expense paid trip to Europe. He landed a choice assignment, Inspector General's staff, which entailed travel to bases all over Europe. This fueled the desire for travel he was fortunate to pursue later in life. Upon returning to the civilian world, he was recruited into Goodyear's retail store program which led him and his newly wed wife, Charlotte, to Dalton and eventually Rossville. He later went to work for McWhorter, Weaver & Co. in the wholesale television and appliance business, where he advanced to Vice-President. In 1972 he left to form his own company, G T Distributors, a supplier of law enforcement equipment. Under his management, it grew to where it is today with over 100 employees and four locations. Bill was a member of F&AM Masonic Lodge #397 in Rossville. As his career allowed later, he traveled extensively both as a tourist and wing shooter on four continents.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents Thelma and Fred Orr, Nicholson; wife, Charlotte Ray Orr, Chattanooga, Tenn.; and son-in-law, Ken Stansell, Perdido Key, Fla.
Survivors include his son, Jim Orr (Dee Dee), Round Rock, Texas, daughter, Lori Stansell, Perdido Key, Fla.; grandchildren, Trey Stansell (Lindsay), Signal Mountain, Tenn., Will Stansell, Chattanooga, Tenn., Mary Morrow (Josh), Tomball, Texas and Katie Orr, Round Rock, Texas.
Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, August 25, in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Chattanooga National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 24, at Heritage Funeral Home, Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga.
Visit www.heritagebattlefield.com to share condolences with the family and view memorial tribute.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (www.michaeljfox.org) or the charity of your choice.
Heritage Funeral Home, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
William Orr Sr. (08-21-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry