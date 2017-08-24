Eight candidates have qualified to be on the ballot to fill five council seats for the Town of Homer.
Candidates for the city council race include: James C. Dumas, David Dunson, Frankie Gardiner, Sandra K. Garrison, Cliff Hill, Jim McLendon, Jerry W. Payne and Dan Walker. The top five vote-getters will serve on the council.
In the mayor’s race, incumbent Doug Cheek was the only candidate to qualify.
The election will be Nov. 7.
Eight seeking council seats in Homer
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry