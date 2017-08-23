Thursday afternoon update:
There will be at least six contested city elections in Jackson County on Nov. 7.
In Jefferson, incumbent mayor Roy Plott will face Steve Quinn. And incumbent District 4 councilman Mark Mobley will face David L. Wortham.
In Commerce, Eric Gatheright will challenge Archie D. Chaney for the city council Ward 1 seat. Darren Owensby will challenge incumbent Donald Wilson for the Ward 2 seat. Terry Minish qualified to run against incumbent mayor pro tem Keith Burchett before the deadline Wednesday afternoon.
In Braselton, Robert Clark and Hardy Johnson have both qualified for the District 4 seat. Incumbent Rhonda Stites did not qualify.
In Maysville, Richard Parr qualified for the Ward 3 council seat previously held by Charlie Howington, who did not qualify.
Incumbents were the only qualifiers for all seats in Arcade and Hoschton.
Qualifying closed Wednesday for most cities in Jackson County. Nicholson’s qualifying period ends Friday.
Updates will be posted.
Updated: Mayor, council seats challenged
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry