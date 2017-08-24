JEFFERSON - John Edward Gray, 52, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2017.
John enjoyed being outdoors and playing his guitar.
Survivors include his mother, Cynthia Harris, Ohio; sons, Justin Edward Gray and Cory Lee Gray, both of Jefferson; daughter, Kimberley Nicole Gray, North Carolina; brothers, Randall Gray, North Carolina, and Jason Gray, Jefferson; grandchildren, Justin, MaryJane, Audrey and Luke.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roger E. Gray.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, August 25, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Bo Whisnant will be officiating. Interment will be cremation. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 25, at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, http://www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
John Gray (08-22-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry