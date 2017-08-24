STATHAM - Robert C. Sallstrom, Sr.,76, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2017.
Mr. Sallstrom was an electrical engineer at Conklin Instruments. He was the son of the late Gunnar and Gunhild Sallstrom. He was preceded in death by a son, Robert Sallstrom, Jr.;
Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Karin and Tom Jacques, Anna and Tyson Payne, all of New York; daughter-in-law, Kathleen and Ryan Scholz, Auburn; brother and sister-in-law, Walter and Suzan Sallstrom, South Carolina; girlfriend, Beverly Manning, Monroe Ga.; 12 grandchildren; and numerous family and friends.
Memorial services were held at Wednesday, August 23, at River Hills Church in Winder.
Arrangements were by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Lawrenceville.
Donations may be made to: https://myositis.secure.nonprofitsoapbox.com/get-involved/donate/memorial-donation. Please leave online condolences at www.stewartfh.com.
Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Lawrenceville, was in charge of arrangements.
Robert Sallstrom Sr. (08-16-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry