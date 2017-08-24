HOMER - Betty Mae Blevins, 74, died Thursday, August 24, 2017, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Blevins was born in Homer, the daughter of the late, Herman and Novis Roberts Craig. She was retired from Milliken and was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Mrs. Blevins was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Craig; and granddaughter, Ashley Blevins.
Survivors include her husband, Forrest Blevins, Homer; daughter, Carol Beal (Randy), Homer; sons, Wayne Blevins (Connie), Homer, and Ronald Blevins (Stephanie), Commerce; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patsy Gordon, Commerce.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 26, at 1 p.m. from Mt. Carmel Baptist Church with the Revs. James Duncan and Matthew Mote officiating. The interment will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday night from 5 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Blevins (08-24-17)
