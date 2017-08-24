COMMERCE - Rayburn “Ray” Luther Bellamy, 80 died Wednesday, August 23, 2017. at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Bellamy was born in Carnesville and was retired from the GDOT. Mr. Bellamy was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Susan Tiffany Sears and Kayla Bellamy; and son-in-law, Jerry Sears.
Survivors include his wife, Mildred Nix Bellamy, Commerce; daughter, Karen Sears, Carnesville; son, Phil Bellamy (Jeanna), Griffin; and grandchildren, Dustin Sears and Colton Carver.
Services will be held Sunday, August 27, at 3 p.m., from Mt. Carmel Baptist Church with the Revs. James Duncan and Brenson Jennings officiating with the interment following in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday night from 5 to 9 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
‘Ray’ Bellamy (08-23-17)
