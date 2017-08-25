Dorothy Bennett (08-23-17)

JEFFERSON - Dorothy Lynn Bradley Bennett, 60, entered into rest Wednesday, August 23, 2017.
Mrs. Bennett was born in Gainesville, Fla., the daughter of the late Milton R. and Mary Catherine Black Bradley and was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, Christopher Edmund Bennett, Sr., Jefferson; daughter, Tonya Hope Bradley, Jefferson; son, Melton Rogers, London, Ky.; sister, Betty Rogers, Pikeville, Ky.; four grandchildren, Courtney Lynn Bradley, Melton Bradley Rogers, Shelton Ethan Rogers, and Lucas Gage Rogers; and three great-grandchildren.
The family will have a visitation period Friday, August 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home with cremation to follow.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
