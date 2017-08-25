BRASELTON - Faye Wellborn, 71, passed away Friday, August 25, 2017, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center – Braselton, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Wellborn was born January 14, 1946, the daughter of the late John and Mamie Morris in Flowery Branch. She was a member of Mulberry Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by brothers, Jr. Morris, Raymond Morris, Eugene Morris, Jerry Morris, and Grady Morris; and father-in-law, Jessie Wellborn.
Survivors include her husband, Mark Wellborn, Braselton; mother-in-law, Brenda Wellborn, Flowery Branch; sisters-in-law, Lynn Wellborn and Kim Wellborn, Flowery Branch; brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Cheryl Wellborn, Gainesville; nephew, Keegan Wellborn; nieces, Jessica Wellborn and Amber Wellborn; cousin, Elaine Hill; life-long best friends, Sylvia Vickers and Scott Vickers; and close friend, Jerry Griffin.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Monday, August 28, in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home with interment following at Memorial Park South Cemetery. The Rev. Gary Carlisle will officiate. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, August 27, at Memorial Park South Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hall County Humane Society, 845 W Ridge Road, Gainesville, GA 30501, (770) 532-6617.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch, is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences towww.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Faye Wellborn (08-25-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry