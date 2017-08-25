Football: Slow first half downs Banks Co. against Commerce, 42-13

At halftime of Friday night’s 42-13 loss to the Commerce Tigers, the Banks County Leopards trailed 28-0, but head coach Josh Shoemaker was encouraged by the effort his team showed in the second half which included two touchdown drives.
With the loss, the Leopards (0-2) start the season off with two losses.
Quarterback Trevor Thomas led the Leopards going 14 of 21 through the air for 193 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw one interception.
“Kind of the tale of two games,” Shoemaker said after the loss. “We couldn’t get anything going offensively in the first half.
“We played much better in the second half. Again, we left our defense on the field way too much and the field-position situation, we didn’t help ourselves. Just mistakes that we’re going to get cleaned up and we’re going to fix.”
Thomas’ favorite target was wide receiver Blake Segars. The two connected six times. Segars racked up 139 receiving yards and was on the receiving end of both touchdown throws.
“We keep building on that,” Shoemaker said of the rapport between Thomas and his receivers. “In the first half we blow a bunch of protections. OK. So, we blow our protections and (Thomas) is getting knocked down a lot.
“We give him time to throw the football and he made some good reads and throws a good ball. Blake made some great catches and did exactly what he was supposed to do. We’ve just got to continue to protect (Thomas) up front and we’ll be OK.”
Jacob Lehotsky caught four passes for 36 yards. Running back Clayton Dykhouse rushed for 64 yards on 16 carries and caught four passes for 13 yards.
The Leopards’ offense struggled to move the ball on the opening six possessions. The result: five three-and-outs and an interception return for a touchdown.
The Leopards moved the first down sticks for the first time in the third quarter when Thomas found Lehotsky on a 17-yard completion. Two plays later, a fumble ended the drive.
After the Tigers found the end zone to make it 35-0, the Leopards responded by going 80 yards in five plays. After a six-yard completion from Thomas to Segars, Dykhouse peeled off a 34-yard run. Then, Thomas found Segars twice on gains of 32 and 10 yards, respectively. The 10-yard connection cut the deficit to 35-6.
On the next possession, Thomas found Segars twice, the first being a 48-yard strike down the sideline. Two plays later, Thomas found Segars on a 9-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 35-13.
Banks County hosts Johnson next Friday.
