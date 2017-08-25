Football: Bulldoggs throttle Walnut Grove 47-22

LOGANVILLE — Winder-Barrow coach Heath Webb’s halftime message Friday to his team, which carried a 16-point lead at Walnut Grove into the locker room but was out of sync with several penalties and a turnover in the red zone, was simple: “Calm down and play ball.”
It’s safe to say the Bulldoggs heeded that advice.
Winder-Barrow scored four second-half touchdowns and blew the game open in the fourth quarter on its way to a dominating 47-22 win over the Warriors.
The victory gave the Bulldoggs their first 2-0 start since 2007.
“The first half was sloppy, no doubt. There were far too many mistakes, far too many penalties, and we just didn’t play as cleanly as we needed to,” Webb said. “Luckily, we were talented enough to make some plays to have a lead there at the half and our kids did a much better job in the second half. Forty-seven points is a bunch against anybody so I’m happy about that. And even our young guys that came in late played hard so that’s encouraging, too.”
The final margin was only as close as it was after the Warriors (0-1) scored three touchdowns on the Bulldogg backups in the fourth quarter, including two in the final minute and one on the last play of the game.
But that wasn’t before Winder-Barrow senior quarterback Brock Landis put on a clinic, throwing for 265 yards and five touchdowns to five different receivers on 16-of-23 passing with just one interception.
His first came midway through the second quarter when Lamonta Mack hauled in a 25-yard pass — while being closely defended by a Walnut Grove defensive back — to cap a four-play, 49-yard drive and put the Bulldoggs up 13-3.
The Bulldoggs recovered a fumble at the Walnut Grove 24 on the ensuing possession and got down inside the 10 before a holding penalty pushed them back to the 18 with a third down-and-goal situation. Disaster nearly struck for the Doggs when a low snap trickled past Landis and sent him back near his 40. But Landis alertly scooped the ball up, avoided Warrior rushers and heaved a touchdown pass to a wide-open Trace Wells, who had snuck in behind the secondary, to extend the lead to 19-3.
After Landis threw an interception to start the second half, Peige Moore came up with his second interception on the night for the Bulldoggs. Landis took things from there, carving up huge gaps between the Warrior linebackers and safeties and eventually finding Tyreek Perkins from 12 yards out for another score.
Josh Sims blocked a punt for Winder-Barrow on the next drive and just one play later, Landis found Jaidon Turner from 34 yards out to make it 33-3. The Bulldoggs would once again take advantage of a short field when a 10-yard punt by the Warriors gave them the ball at the Walnut Grove 23 and Landis needed just a few plays before connecting with Hunter Shipp on a 4-yard touchdown pass.
“I feel like we’ve got playmakers everywhere and that kind of showed tonight,” Webb said. “We’re getting better and I think we’re going to be difficult to defend because we can run the ball behind a really good offensive line and we’ve got some good playmakers at receiver.
“I feel like things are trending in the right direction.”
—
WB 6 13 7 21 — 47
WG 3 0 0 19 — 22
WB—Sterling Sumpter 1 run (kick failed)
WG—Will Busbee 28 field goal
WB—Brock Landis 25 pass to Lamonta Mack (Harlan Brown kick)
WB—Landis 18 pass to Trace Wells (kick failed)
WB—Landis 12 pass to Tyreek Perkins (Brown kick)
WB—Landis 34 pass to Jaidon Turner (Brown kick)
WB—Landis 4 pass to Hunter Shipp (Brown kick)
WG—Colby Bell 11 run (pass failed)
WB—Aiden Smith 30 run (Brown kick)
WG—Bell 75 pass to Blake McCoy (Busbee kick)
WG—Bell 21 pass to Gunnar Samuelson (no PAT attempt, last play of game)
