Jackson Co. 12, Madison Co. 6: Panthers grind out victory over Red Raiders

Jackson County’s no-nonsense brand of football has yielded another victory.
The visiting Panthers (2-0) knocked off Class AAAA Madison County 12-6 on Friday by playing dominating defense and pounding the football in a physical contest in Danielsville.
“It was one of the hardest battles we’ve had,” said senior lineman Noah Breakspear, who played on both sides of the ball for nearly the entire night. “We persevered, fought through, and got the dub (win), so it felt pretty good.”
The Panthers ran for nearly 200 yards, got two field goals from Evan Mershon and a 69-yard touchdown from Grey Akins to Chad Pittman in winning on Madison County’s home field for the second straight time.
The Jackson County defense limited the Red Raiders to just 152 yards of total offense while forcing one turnover and turning away Madison County twice inside the red zone. The Red Raiders’ lone score came on a 58-yard touchdown pass from Colby Smith to Traveon Lattimore in the second quarter.
“Great job,” coach Brandon Worley said. “After they hit the big one, it never fazed us. We kept playing ball. I think we played fast tonight. That’s what we’ve been waiting on. Our kids, definitely on defense, ran to the football tonight, and it showed definitely on the scoreboard.”
Worley said his team’s offense still has things to correct.
“We had some great drives,” he said. “We just didn’t finish those drives, but I felt like it got better since last week, so that’s good,” Worley said.
Noah Venable finished with 171 yards on 28 carries as the Panther offensive line blasted open holes for the senior running back.
“The O-line was amazing,” Venable said. “We started off slow but ended up clearing some things during half time and coming out strong the second half. They really did a great job opening up holes, and we were able to stretch out the running game in the second half.”
Jackson County produced a big play in the passing game, too.
On the Panthers’ second possession, Akins rolled left and found an open Pittman who hauled in the pass and raced down the left sideline for the game’s first score.
Mershon then booted a 36-yard field goal early in the second quarter to extend Jackson County’s lead to 9-0. Following the 58-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Lattimore, Mershon connected on a 41-yard field goal with 1:11 remaining in the first half.
“In these first two games, he’s been fantastic,” Worley said of Mershon. “I’ve definitely seen improvement in his consistency in kicking, and he proved that tonight.”
The Panther defense’s biggest moment game in the final seconds of the first half when it stopped Madison County short of the goal line to persevere a 12-6 lead.
“For them to get down there and hold them out, it’s really the difference in the game,” Worley said. “They had an opportunity to go ahead before halftime and we held them out. The second half was 0-0.”
Jackson County is now off to its second 2-0 start under Worley, who coached the program to victories in its first two games of the 2015 season.
Breakspear said it was important to follow-up on last week’s season-opening win with another victory — something the team fell short of last year.
“Last year, we got that one win and didn’t finish well in our other games,” Breakspear said. “So this feels really good. It’s like Jackson County is on the rise like coach says.”
Jackson Co. 12, Madison Co. 6: Panthers grind out victory over Red Raiders
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry