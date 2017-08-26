Thompson: Would Trump really resign?

Tony Schwartz, the co-author of “The Art of the Deal,” President Trump’s 1987 memoir that helped make him famous, caught people’s attention last week when he predicted the president would resign by the end of this year.
Schwartz, who has predicted this before, has been a frequently vocal critic of Trump since his political rise and told the New Yorker magazine last year during the presidential campaign that he “put lipstick on a pig” and that, “I feel a deep sense of remorse that I contributed to presenting Trump in a way that brought him wider attention and made him more appealing than he is.”
Last week, as the president became embroiled in yet another round of controversy, this one surrounding his shifting responses to the recent violence in Charlottesville, Va., Schwartz wrote on Twitter on Aug. 16, “The circle is closing at blinding speed. Trump is going to resign and declare victory before Mueller and Congress give him no choice.
“Trump’s Presidency is effectively over. Would be amazed if he survives til the end of the year. More likely resigns by fall, if not sooner.”
The next day, in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, he said, “The snowball is beginning to gather momentum as it comes down the mountain. It reminds me a lot of Watergate and the last days of Nixon... He’s put himself in an isolated, no-win position. The level of his destructiveness is staggering.”
Schwartz is not alone in his assertion that Trump will not last a full term. People of that belief point out his staggering incompetence and tone-deafness on numerous issues. Some in Republican circles believe he is doing irreversible damage to the party.
I agree with a lot of that, but I don’t see him stepping aside for anybody.
Schwartz seems to think that Trump will eventually resign in exchange for immunity from the fallout of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether the president’s campaign colluded with Russia in last year’s election and avoid an embarrassing impeachment process if the investigation reveals evidence of wrongdoing and Trump’s knowledge of it.
I’ve said before, though, that impeachment would be a long, drawn-out process and it would take overwhelming evidence to convince enough Republican senators to go along with removing him from office.
The Republican leadership has at times shown annoyance with him, but they’ve demonstrated little political will to explicitly stand up to him. Talking heads on cable news have pointed to Trump’s dwindling approval ratings and said that they are reaching dangerously low levels where Republicans will no longer be afraid of speaking out against the president.
They seem quick to forget, though, that the polls from last year’s election were largely wrong and failed to capture the groundswell of support Trump’s strongly nationalist, economic populist campaign had built up.
They also, in my opinion, are short-selling the point that Trump’s base remains largely intact and unmoved by his fledgling first seven months in office. The political right has dug its boots in the ground, doesn’t believe a single word reputable news organizations, other than sometimes Fox News, tell them and labels any Republicans who aren’t shy of criticizing the president (like Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham) as “RINOs,” “traitors” and pretty much anything else you can think of.
As one Trump supporter told me recently, “I’m to the point where I will no longer vote for any ‘mainstream’ Republican.”
With that in mind, it’s no wonder very few have been willing to call him out.
Nothing that I know about Trump, based on what I’ve heard come out of his own mouth, leads me to believe he would voluntarily step aside. He has already made it clear that he believes any investigation into him is a political witch hunt. It’s more likely that, if the Republican leadership really does turn against him, he will separate from them and form his own political party. He already threatened to do that once during the campaign, saying he would run as an independent if the GOP wasn’t “nicer” to him.
Other than impeachment based on irreconcilable evidence, the only other straw that would possibly break the camel’s back for congressional Republicans would be an embarrassing defeat in next year’s midterms where they lose control of both the House and Senate by huge margins.
Democrats had better be careful to assume this is inevitable. They’ve struggled to form their own vision and haven’t fared well in a handful of special elections since last November. Steve Bannon, Trump’s now former chief strategist who was fired from the administration last week, has been a large part of the problem, but he got this point right about Democrats in his interview with the American Prospect’s Bob Kuttner.
“The Democrats, the longer they talk about identity politics, I got ’em,” Bannon said. “I want them to talk about racism every day. If the left is focused on race and identity, and we go with economic nationalism, we can crush the Democrats.”
It may seem like an easy prediction to say the Republicans will lose big in 2018 and Trump will lose in 2020, but that comes at the peril of forgetting that he defied all political odds in 2016.
Trump helped reawaken and bring to the forefront a sentiment in this country that transcends traditional politics.
He loves power and he’s not going to step aside when it’s not on his own terms.
If you don’t believe me, take it from the woman who left a voicemail to Schwartz in response to his prediction, which he posted on his Twitter account over the weekend.
Along with decrying “transvestites” who have turned America into a “freak show,” describing McCain as a “traitor,” blaming President Obama for giving us “Ebola on American soil” and accusing Mitt Romney of “taking a dive” in order to help Obama further push a globalist agenda, she said the president’s base “will never leave him for anything in this world.”
“If anybody, including you, or those (expletive) communists up there for 500 CEOs, I mean Congressmen and senators, who are guilty of treason, touches one (expletive) hair on his head, you better know where to go because the military is going to come in and arrest you for treason,” she said. “We’ll make citizens’ arrests. We’ll put you all in jail where you belong. You’re all a bunch of corrupt, old hags. That’s just what you are. Half of you belong in hospice. Half of you belong in jail.
“You are disgusting. We loathe you.”
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
