Jefferson 50, Riverwood 13: Dragons roll in road contest

The Jefferson football team moved to 2-0 in the Gene Cathcart era with another lopsided win.
After trouncing Discovery 43-0 in Week 1, the Dragons steamrolled Riverwood 50-13 on the road Friday. Jefferson actually trailed 7-6 after a quarter but outscored the Raiders 16-0 in the second quarter to take a 22-7 halftime edge and never looked back.
Touchdown runs of 75 and 30 yards from Colby Wood helped the Dragons build a 36-13 lead midway through the third quarter. A touchdown from Justin Cole gave Jefferson a 43-13 lead heading into the final period. Kade McNally tacked on a fourth-quarter touchdown.
Jefferson travels to Thomson this Friday in a rematch of last year's Class AAAA semifinals.
