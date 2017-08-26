Jefferson 50, Riverwood 13: Dragons roll in road contest

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Saturday, August 26. 2017
The Jefferson football team moved to 2-0 in the Gene Cathcart era with another lopsided win.

After trouncing Discovery 43-0 in Week 1, the Dragons steamrolled Riverwood 50-13 on the road Friday. Jefferson actually trailed 7-6 after a quarter but outscored the Raiders 16-0 in the second quarter to take a 22-7 halftime edge and never looked back.
Touchdown runs of 75 and 30 yards from Colby Wood helped the Dragons build a 36-13 lead midway through the third quarter. A touchdown from Justin Cole gave Jefferson a 43-13 lead heading into the final period. Kade McNally tacked on a fourth-quarter touchdown.
Jefferson travels to Thomson this Friday in a rematch of last year's Class AAAA semifinals.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Charles-Potts
  • Billy-Cain-Devin-Thomas
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Billy-Cain-Keith-Foster
  • Billy-Cain-Harold-Price
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.