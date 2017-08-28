AUBURN - Betty Banks Smith, 88, passed away Saturday, August 26, 2017.
She was a member of Harmony Grove United Methodist Church. Betty worked as an office clerk for the Barrow County Probation Office before retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Pauline Parks Banks; husband, Lewis “Gene” Smith; and a sister, Jennie Autry.
Survivors include two sons, Jeff Smith (Jenny) of Auburn and David Smith (Donna) of Flowery Branch; a sister, Shelby Rockmore, Winder; four grandchildren, Ryan Smith, Peyton Mize, Andrea Ferrante (Anthony) and Becca Smith; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a special niece, Shirley Smith.
Visitation will be held at Smith Funeral Home in Winder, from 6 until 8 p.m., Monday, August 28. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 29, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Nathaniel Long officiating. Interment will follow in Harmony Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Smith (08-26-17)
