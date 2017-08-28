Linda Wilkes (08-27-17)

BUFORD - Linda Wilkes, 76, passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2017.
Mrs. Wilkes was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late Jerome and Sadie Anthony Wilkes. Mrs. Wilkes was a supervisor for Magnolia Estates Assisted Living Care and was a member of the Bethany United Methodist Church in Jefferson. She was preceded in death by her brothers, M.C. Wilkes and Jerry Wilkes.
Survivors include her daughter, Gail Blackstock and her husband Tim, Buford; grandson, Dr. Adam Blackstock and his fiancé, Kylie McGlincy, Troy, Ala.; and great-granddaughter, Ella Blackstock, Troy, Ala.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 31, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Mr. Tim Blackstock and the Rev. Ross Wheeler officiating. The burial will follow in the Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery in Jefferson. The visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Evans funeral Home.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
