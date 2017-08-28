JEFFERSON - Virginia Ruth Vinson, 69, passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2017.
Mrs. Vinson was born in Thomasville, Ga., the daughter of the late Henry and Gladys Bryant Walker. Mrs. Vinson was currently a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Statham, and formerly a member of the Hopewell Baptist Church in Candler. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Vinson was preceded in death by a nephew, Terry Laminack; brother, Ottis H. Walker [Hilda]; and two sisters, Hattie Graham and Ethel Thompson.
Survivors include two sons, Chris Vinson and his wife Debi, Monroe, Steve Vinson and fiancé Sherry, Clermont; grandchildren, Stephanie Vinson, Massachusetts, Lindsey Vinson, Dawsonville, Ashley and Alexia Stephens, Clermont; nephews, Michael Laminack, Thomasville, Thomas [Marsha] and Randall Graham,
Thomasville; niece, Cathey Lewis, Thomasville; special brother-in-law, Lamar Thompson, Thomasville; beloved cat “Bossy”; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, September 1, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Dr. Ronnie Healan officiating with burial to follow in Woodbine Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 31, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church, 1975 Georgia 82, Statham, Georgia 30666.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Virginia Vinson (08-27-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry