Sybil Walker (08-08-17)

Sybil Pitts Walker let go of this life and stepped into Heaven on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
She was greeted by her parents, the late James Walter (Walt) Pitts and Ruby Lee Bell Pitts, and her husband, the late John (Shorty) C. Walker. Sybil was reunited with her son, David Martin Walker, her grandson Brian Wilford Pittman, great-grandson, Charlie Wood, and great-grandson, Branch Easton Pittman. Her five sisters, Jewel Pitts McDaniel, Dora Bell Pitts Lynch, Geneva Pitts Holcomb, Valrie Pitts Smith, Agnes Pitts Bridges, shouted with joy to see her again, including her two brothers, James Walter Pitts Jr. and O’Neal Pitts. But the one she wanted to see the most was her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Sybil was retired as manager from the lady’s department at Sky City and a homemaker. She used to sing in her family’s gospel group, “Higher Ground.” She loved to sing about her Lord.
Survivors include her children, Norma Walker Patterson, husband Tim, Gail Walker Cochran, husband Lewis, Gina Walker Wallace, Joey Walker, wife Sue, Lorie Walker Williamson, husband Jeff. Grandchildren Robin Pittman Baird, husband Chris, Chris Pittman wife Melissa, Mandy Pittman and Michael Daniel, Jacob Pittman, wife Amanda, Jessica Resmondo and Josh Crump, Joshua Walker, wife Amy, James Walker and Aoleon Marie Ravenwood, Will Cochran, wife Elizabeth, Marci Cochran Wooster, husband Matt, Nathan Williamson, wife Kristina, Kimberly Williamson West, husband Daniel. Sybil’s children by heart Susan Driver, husband Danny, Charles Richards, wife Margie, Bruce Anglin, wife Debra. Grandchildren, Miranda Richards Wiley, Zack Richards , Jessica Haley Harrell, Nikki Driver, Kris Anglin Dove, and Trampus Anglin. Fifteen great-grandchildren, a number of nieces and nephews, and life-long friends, Joyce and Alfred Richey.
The family received friends at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, Friday, August 11. Funeral services were held at Victory Baptist Church Saturday, August 12.
Lord & Stephens Danielsville was in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Sybil Walker (08-08-17)
