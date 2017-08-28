Michael Swofford (08-25-17)

JEFFERSON - Michael Swofford, 49, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2017.
He was preceded in death by his father, James H. Swofford.
Survivors include his best friend in all the world and wife, Erika Lynn Swofford, Winder; mother, Nancy Jackson Swofford, Jefferson; greatest daughter, Kalissa Lynn Swofford, Winder; brother and sister-in-law, Leonard Glenn and Renee Benefield Swofford, Jefferson; step son, Jacob Scott, Winder; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; mother-in-law and husband, Vickie and Kurt Chambliss, Elberton; father-in-law, Dewayne Greene, Nicholson; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Derek and Jessica Greene, Nicholson; and a host of friends and associates that he dearly loved.
Mr. Swofford was born August 22, 1968 in Buford, Ga. He was a 1986 graduate of Milton High School in Alpharetta. He was in the construction industry and was a Mason and a member of Alpharetta Masonic Lodge 235F & AM. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Alpharetta.
Funeral services were held on Monday, August 28, at Shady Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Alan Swafford officiating. Interment was at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Suwanee.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford.
