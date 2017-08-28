Linda Ann Tucker (08-26-17)

HOSCHTON - Linda Ann Tucker, 68, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2017.
She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Tucker; parents, Eugene and Josephine Moses; and nephew, Nicholas Moses. Ms. Tucker was born June 26, 1949 in Chicago, Ill. She was a 1967 graduate of Thornridge High School and a retired receptionist. She enjoyed riding horses and was a member of G.E.R.L. Horse Association.
Survivors include her brother and sister-in-law, Ken A. and Christine Moses, Omaha, Neb.; nephew, Eric Moses; fiancé, Jerry Wayne Johnson, Hoschton; extended family, Jerry Heather Johnson, II; and several cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 30, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. The viewing and visitation will be August 30 from 10 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Georgia Equine Rescue League, 156 Clark Avenue, Social Circle, GA 30025.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford.
